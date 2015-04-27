Vietnam has been restructuring its banking system and will
reduce the number of commercial banks to around 20 in the next
few years, from nearly 40 now, according to the State Bank of
Vietnam, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reports.
Last Saturday, the central bank said it had acquired the
loss-making Dai Duong Commercial Bank, a unit of Ocean Group Co
, to ensure the system's safety, the second such move in
less than two months.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)