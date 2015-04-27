Vietnam has been restructuring its banking system and will reduce the number of commercial banks to around 20 in the next few years, from nearly 40 now, according to the State Bank of Vietnam, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reports.

Last Saturday, the central bank said it had acquired the loss-making Dai Duong Commercial Bank, a unit of Ocean Group Co , to ensure the system's safety, the second such move in less than two months.

