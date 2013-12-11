Banks in Vietnam have increased their total assets to 5,424 trillion dong ($257 billion) as of Oct. 31, up 1 percent from September, marking the third consecutive month with a rise after a strong fall in July, according to a central bank report, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The sector's equity in October has also risen 6.33 percent from the end of 2012, with partly private banks registering a positive equity after many months with negative balance, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)