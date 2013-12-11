Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
Banks in Vietnam have increased their total assets to 5,424 trillion dong ($257 billion) as of Oct. 31, up 1 percent from September, marking the third consecutive month with a rise after a strong fall in July, according to a central bank report, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
The sector's equity in October has also risen 6.33 percent from the end of 2012, with partly private banks registering a positive equity after many months with negative balance, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately