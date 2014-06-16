Cash deposits and withdrawals at banks would be charged if the State Bank of Vietnam's draft on cash transactions gets approval, part of a government plan to reduce cash payments, the Vietnam News newspaper reported.

The draft has been announced and is now pending public feedback, the report said.

Vietnam's cash transactions were cut to 12 percent of the total money supply in 2013, from 20.3 percent in 2004.

