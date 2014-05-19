Vietnam's top insurer Baoviet Holdings reported its net profit before tax for the first quarter of 2014 at 539 billion dong ($25.5 million), up 28.4 percent from the same time last year, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The company's revenue for the three-month period also increased 15.4 percent from a year earlier to 4.5 trillion dong, the report said.

($1 = 21,135 dong)