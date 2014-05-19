BRIEF-OGK-2 Q1 electricity generation 17.54 billion kWh, up 7.1% YR/YR
* Q1 electricity generation 17.54 billion kWh, up 7.1 percent versus year ago
Vietnam's top insurer Baoviet Holdings reported its net profit before tax for the first quarter of 2014 at 539 billion dong ($25.5 million), up 28.4 percent from the same time last year, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
The company's revenue for the three-month period also increased 15.4 percent from a year earlier to 4.5 trillion dong, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,135 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
