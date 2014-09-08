BIDV, Vietnam's second-biggest partly private bank by assets, issued on Friday a 15-trillion-dong ($708.6 million) loan package for building vessels and investing in fisheries businesses during 2014-2017 as of a government's plan to develop the sector, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

