BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest partly private bank by assets,
has projected loans to grow 16 percent this year, slowing from
18 percent in 2014, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper
reports, citing a statement after a shareholders' meeting last
week.
The Hanoi-based lender also expected pre-tax profit to climb
19 percent to 7.5 trillion dong ($350 million) this year and
plans to complete the acquisition of unlisted Mekong Housing
Bank in May.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)