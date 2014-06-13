Bien Hoa Sugar Joint Stock Co may buy out Ninh Hoa Sugar Joint Stock Co to become Vietnam's biggest sugar firm by assets at 4.6 trillion dong ($217 million), according to a statement from Ninh Hoa, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

After the purchase, now approved by Ninh Hoa shareholders, Bien Hoa Sugar would have a registered capital of 1.24 trillion dong, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,205 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)