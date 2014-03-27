Trading of bitcoin is illegal and not protected by the Vietnamese law, according to a State Bank of Vietnam official, the Thoi Bao Ngan Hang (Banking Times) newspaper reports.

A Vietnamese company planned to open an online trading platform in Vietnam for bitcoin, but the government has not accepted bitcoin as a currency and thus there is no legal framework for registering bitcoin trading, the report said.

