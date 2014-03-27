BRIEF-Advance Residence Investment completes acquisition of properties for 4.37 bln yen
* Says it completed acquisition of two properties for 4.37 billion yen in total on April 18
Trading of bitcoin is illegal and not protected by the Vietnamese law, according to a State Bank of Vietnam official, the Thoi Bao Ngan Hang (Banking Times) newspaper reports.
A Vietnamese company planned to open an online trading platform in Vietnam for bitcoin, but the government has not accepted bitcoin as a currency and thus there is no legal framework for registering bitcoin trading, the report said.
April 18 Australian shares slipped to their lowest in three weeks on Tuesday after the long Easter weekend, as miners struggled on worries about a growing glut, while profit-taking in crude oil hurt energy stocks.