BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
Vietnam's balance of payments this year is projected to post a surplus of $5 billion, and funds inflows including foreign direct investment, official development assistance and overseas remittances show positive signs, the Vietnam Economic Times reported, citing forecasts by BIDV analysts.
The surplus in the first quarter of 2015 was 2.8 billion and more than $10 billion for the whole of last year, based on state media reports.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
SHANGHAI, May 4 China stocks were flat at midday on Thursday, as strong gains in small-caps offset a survey showing softer services sector activity which raised concerns over growing economic risks.