Vietnam's budget deficit in the first two months of this year reached an estimated 20.2 trillion dong ($958 million), or 9 percent of the annual deficit projected for 2014, based on Finance Ministry data, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

Budget revenue in the January-February period rose 12.9 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 129.9 trillion dong, while expenditure edged up 4.3 percent to 150.1 trillion dong, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,080 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)