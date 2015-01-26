Vietnam's central bank has room to lower the ceiling on dong
deposit rates by 0.5 to 1.0 percentage points this year given a
low inflation forecast for 2015, the Vietnam Economic Times
newspaper reports, citing a Vietcombank Securities assessment.
The brokerage forecast Vietnam's inflation at 3.7 percent
for 2015, below the 5 percent targeted by the government, the
report said.
The central bank has been keeping stable the ceiling for
dong deposit rates at 5.5 percent since late October.
