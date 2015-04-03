Vietnam's cement consumption in the first quarter eased 0.5
percent to 10.6 million tonnes from a year earlier as March
exports fell 35 percent and many projects started late after a
long holiday, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported,
citing the Construction Ministry.
Besides, domestic consumption in March also dropped 23
percent from a year earlier to 3.91 million tonnes, the report
said.
