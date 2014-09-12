Banks in Vietnam are promoting their credit card services to make up for low lending to troubled businesses that has been holding back their credit growth, according to an industry expert, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The number of Vietnamese using credit cards stood at 2.52 million, a small fraction compared with the country's 90-million population, the report said.

Banks' lending in Vietnam rose only 4.33 percent as of Aug. 21 from the end of last year, far below the government's annual target of 12-14 percent, the central bank said.

