Vietnam's banking system recorded a credit growth of 3.68 percent as of July 31 compared with end-2013, while money supply rose 7.36 percent, according to the central bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

Deposits in banks increased 6.98 percent, with dong deposits rising 7.92 percent and deposits in foreign currencies up 1.31 percent, the report said.

