BRIEF-Future Land Development says in April it achieved contracted sales of about RMB 9.11 bln
* In April 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb9,110 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2pbrjc3) Further company coverage:
Japan's Creed Group has signed a contract to invest $200 million in Vietnamese property firm An Gia Investment, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the contract.
The investment aims at offering Japan-quality housing products in Ho Chi Minh City, the report said.
RIYADH, May 4 Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said on Thursday that he did not see more bank mergers looming, after Alawwal Bank and Saudi British Bank agreed last week to start talks on a possible merger.