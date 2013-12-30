A total of 37 Vietnamese companies have been delisted from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and the Hanoi Stock Exchange in 2013, a record high, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.

Almost half of the firms voluntarily left the market due to their inability to raise funds while their stock prices fell below the book value, the report said.

