Vietnam's DHG Pharmaceutical Co posted a net profit of 603 billion dong ($28.6 million) in 2013, up 31.9 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Revenues of the firm, based in the southern city of Can Tho, rose 22 percent last year to 3.3 trillion dong, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)