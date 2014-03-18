Exxon Mobil Corp is preparing to invest around $20
billion in a gas-fired power complex with Vietnam's state oil
and gas group Petrovietnam, according to the Trade Ministry, the
Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.
The project envisages construction of two power plants with
a combined capacity of 6,000 to 6,500 megawatts, which could
make the United States one of the top four foreign investors in
Vietnam along with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, the report
said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.