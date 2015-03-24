Property firm FLC Group Co has projected its 2015 gross
profit to more than double from 2014 to 1.16 trillion dong ($54
million), the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said, citing FLC
shareholders' annual meeting.
The group's consolidated revenue this year is projected to
jump to 5.53 trillion dong from 2.4 trillion dong in 2014 as
sales of property projects begin rolling out, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1=21,500 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)