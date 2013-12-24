Technology firm FPT Corp posted a net profit for the January-November period at 1.86 trillion dong ($88.1 million), up 4 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The firm's revenue in the first 11 months of 2013 rose 14 percent to 24.9 trillion dong from a year earlier, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,070 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)