BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
Technology firm FPT Corp made a gross profit of 2.5 trillion dong ($119 million) in 2013, up 5 percent from a year earlier, said a company statement, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
Revenue grew 13 percent from 2012 to 28.6 trillion dong, with the technology and telecoms sectors contributing 75 percent to the company's income, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,070 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.