Vietnam's leading technology firm FPT Corp is targeting a growth of 11 percent in 2014 revenue from last year to 31.9 trillion dong ($1.5 billion), the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

The Hanoi-based firm also aims to raise its annual net profit by 6 percent this year to 2.7 trillion dong, the report said.

($1=21,085 dong)