BRIEF-Inventec announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.45 per share to shareholders for 2016
Vietnam's leading technology firm FPT Corp is targeting a growth of 11 percent in 2014 revenue from last year to 31.9 trillion dong ($1.5 billion), the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.
The Hanoi-based firm also aims to raise its annual net profit by 6 percent this year to 2.7 trillion dong, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,085 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)
* Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus will probably exceed goal to generate 300 million euros in savings by 2018, Canal Plus CEO Maxime Saada said.