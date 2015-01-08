A Vietnamese businesswoman, who is a National Assembly delegate, was detained for fraud to appropriate property following accusations she failed to honour property contracts, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.

The National Assembly membership of the 49-year-old delegate was suspended and her house in Hanoi was searched late on Wednesday before investigators took her into custody, the report said.

