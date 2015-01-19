A total of 237 trillion dong ($11 billion) was raised via Vietnam's stock markets last year, up 6 percent from 2013, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported, citing State Securities Commission data.

Company share issues and initial public offerings brought in 23 trillion dong, while the remaining 214 trillion dong came from bonds, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)