RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
Real estate firm HAGL said it would reduce 12.1 percent of its loans to 12,474 billion dong ($591 million) by Wednesday after completing its share sale in property firm An Phu, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
HAGL would contract its mining and ore processing in the future, after divesting from wood and stones businesses, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,075 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.
* Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: