BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
The Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam's smaller bourses of the two, said it would launch a set of bond indexes tracking state treasury bonds of different terms later this month, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
The exchange will consider creating indexes for government-backed, municipal and all market bonds after implementing and assessing the treasury bond indexes, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year