HANOI Nov 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The central bank has requested that a deputy director of the Ho Chi Minh City-based HDBank resign and is capping the bank's credit growth at 10 percent per year following its breaching of the 14 percent cap on deposit rates.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam will spend 100 trillion dong ($4.76 billion) to repay foreign debt in 2012 following a resolution on state budget expenditure and revenue approved by the National Assembly on Monday.

NHAN DAN

-- The State Bank of Vietnam will publish more details on bank mergers and acquisition, regulations on its monetary policy, and bad debt on a regular basis, following a circular that will come into force on April 1, 2012.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Vietnamese government will earmark almost 634 trillion dong ($30 billion) of the 2012 state budget for activities such as construction, debt payments and other socio-economic and national defence tasks, following approval by the National Assembly.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's population is projected to grow to 93 million in 2015 and reach 98 million in 2020, following government approval of a master plan on population strategy and reproductive health for the decade ending 2020.

-- Vietnam will start using lethal injection for executions in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the three provinces of Nghe An, Daklak and Son La from next January, the Police Ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnamese coffee exporters have registered to buy a combined 442,000 tonnes of the beans under an industry stockpiling plan, Chairman Luong Van Tu of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association said. Holding back 300,000 tonnes could already help boost prices, he said.

-- The provincial authority of Ninh Thuan has revoked a licence granted to the $9.8 billion Ca Na steel project developed by Maju Stabil SDN BHD venture. The venture was established by Malaysia's Lion Group and state ship builder Vinashin. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)