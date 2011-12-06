HANOI Dec 6 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
-- Vietnam is forecast to receive $9 billion in overseas
remittances this year, a World Bank report said, rising from
more than $8 billion in 2010.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- China is emerging as a potential market for Vietnamese
jasmine rice and the Vietnam Food Association said it would
organise trade promotion programmes in China and work with
Chinese counterparts to establish a China-Vietnam business club
to boost rice exports, Chairman Truong Thanh Phong said.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
-- Vietnam's state budget incomes in the January-November
period rose 21.1 percent from a year ago to 616 trillion dong
($29.32 billion), the Finance Ministry said.
TUOI TRE
-- The municipal authority of Danang has recently rejected
two projects in production of steel and paper pulp, with a
combined foreign investment of around $4 billion as Danang seeks
to build an environmentally friendly city, Communist Party chief
Nguyen Ba Thanh said.
-- The Mekong Delta's third rice crop has yielded 3.3
million tonnes of paddy, up from 2.37 million tonnes last year,
the Agriculture Ministry said.
-- Vietnam's annual per capital income this year is expected
to reach $1,300, based on the country's gross domestic product
value of $119 billion, Industry and Trade Minister Vu Huy Hoang
said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's average rice export price in the first 11
months of this year has risen 14.5 percent, or $62.02 per tonne,
from the same period last year to $488.67 per tonne,
free-on-board basis, the Vietnam Food Association said.
-- Vietnam will start collecting environment fees from
mining, such as 100,000 dong ($4.75) per tonne of crude oil,
50,000 dong per tonne of natural gas from Jan. 1, 2012, a
Finance Ministry circular said.
-- State utility Vietnam Electricity group is forecast to
fall short of 1 billion cubic metres of gas to supply thermal
power plants next year, which could lift its production costs by
18 trillion dong ($857 million), Deputy Industry and Trade
Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)