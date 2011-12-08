HANOI Dec 8 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The three newly merged Ficombank, TinNghiaBank and Saigon Bank are operating normally with no massive deposit withdrawal, said Tran Bac Ha, chairman of the board of BIDV, the second biggest state bank by assets which overseas the merger.

TUOI TRE

-- The central bank said it has requested that commercial banks strictly monitor loans to companies to import gold for jewelry production, after it has prohibited lending gold for trading in an attempt to prevent speculation on the metal.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The government said it has requested the central bank to have a reasonable roadmap to cut loans for property investment to avoid shocks to the property market and banking system.

-- Vietnam Airlines will raise its ticket fares for domestic flights by between five percent and 20 percent, with the highest at 3.15 million dong ($150), the company said.

TUOI TRE

-- The Finance Ministry has approved a 20 percent price rise for domestic flights from December 15 and a 19 percent increase for milk products from December 20, said Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy head of the ministry's price management department.

LAO DONG

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity is expected to produce and supply 127 billion kilowatt hours next year, a rise of 11.3 percent from 2011, Chief Executive Officer Pham Le Thanh said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's apparel exports between January and November jumped 40 percent from a year earlier to $1.6 billion, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

-- To achieve gross domestic product growth target of 6-6.5 percent for 2012, Vietnam's industrial output is projected to rise 13 percent and retail sales and services are expected to grow 20 percent from this year, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Tran Anh Tuan said.

($1=21,009 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)