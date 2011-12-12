HANOI Dec 1x These are some of the
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- The new bank formed by the merger of three domestic banks
will retain the name of one of the three, Saigon Commercial
Bank, according to the project on the establishment of the new
lender.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- BIDV, Vietnam's second-biggest bank by assets, will
complete its privatisation in the first quarter of 2012,
Chairman Tran Bac Ha said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The government has agreed to the transfer of EVN Telecom,
a unit of state utility Vietnam Electricity group, to Viettel
Telecom in early 2012, a Ministry of Information and
Communications official said.
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
-- Malaysis'a Toyo Ink Group has been given the
green light to research construction of the 2,000-megawatt Song
Hau 2 thermal power plant in the southern province of Hau Giang,
with an investment of $2.5 billion, the provincial authority
said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The trade authority is mulling a plan to export sugar in
the coming months, given Vietnam is expected to face a surplus
of at least 170,000 tonnes in the 2011-2012 crushing season. The
primary market would be China, producers said.
DAU TU
-- Vietnam is expected to export $1.75 billion worth of
footwear to the United States this year, a surge of 35 percent
from 2010, making it the second-largest supplier after China,
the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association said.
