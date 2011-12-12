HANOI Dec 1x These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The new bank formed by the merger of three domestic banks will retain the name of one of the three, Saigon Commercial Bank, according to the project on the establishment of the new lender.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- BIDV, Vietnam's second-biggest bank by assets, will complete its privatisation in the first quarter of 2012, Chairman Tran Bac Ha said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The government has agreed to the transfer of EVN Telecom, a unit of state utility Vietnam Electricity group, to Viettel Telecom in early 2012, a Ministry of Information and Communications official said.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Malaysis'a Toyo Ink Group has been given the green light to research construction of the 2,000-megawatt Song Hau 2 thermal power plant in the southern province of Hau Giang, with an investment of $2.5 billion, the provincial authority said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The trade authority is mulling a plan to export sugar in the coming months, given Vietnam is expected to face a surplus of at least 170,000 tonnes in the 2011-2012 crushing season. The primary market would be China, producers said.

DAU TU

-- Vietnam is expected to export $1.75 billion worth of footwear to the United States this year, a surge of 35 percent from 2010, making it the second-largest supplier after China, the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)