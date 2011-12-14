HANOI Dec 14 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- The State Securities Commission will submit a plan to
restructure stock markets to the government this month, Vice
Chairman Nguyen Doan Hung said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The French Development Agency has signed an agreement for
non-refundable aid worth 1 million euro to support the State
Bank of Vietnam's expansion of micro finance.
DAU TU
-- Eight banks, including four Vietnamese and four fully
foreign owned lenders, have signed an agreement to act as market
makers to increase the transparency of the bond market and boost
liquidity, General Secretary Do Ngoc Quynh of the Vietnam Bond
Market said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
NHAN DAN
-- Vietnam has so far planted 20,100 hectares (49,700 acres)
of cocoa, of which more than 8,000 hectares are productive, the
Agriculture Ministry's Crops Department said.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
-- Vietnam is expected to welcome its 6 millionth foreign
visitor of the year in late December, exceeding the tourism
sector's annual target of receiving up to 5.5 million foreign
visitors this year.
TUOI TRE
-- South Korea's Asiana Airlines said it is
opening a direct route connecting Seoul with Vietnam's central
city of Danang with two flights weekly starting from Dec. 14.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's cement consumption next year is projected to
rise 13 percent to 55-56.5 million tonnes from an estimated 50
million tonnes in 2011, the Vietnam National Cement Association
said.
