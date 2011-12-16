HANOI Dec 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Partly private lender Lien Viet Post Bank said it has booked more than 1.3 trillion dong ($62 million) in gross profit so far this year, above its annual plan of 1.18 trillion dong for 2011 and a jump from 759 billion dong in 2010.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- BIDV, Vietnam's second biggest state bank by assets, said it would lower short-term dong loan rates for exports, agricultural production and small and medium firms to 14.5-15.5 percent from December 19.

-- Lawmakers have requested that Vietnam's government halt licensing new economic zones.

-- FPT Corp said its January-November gross profit rose 27 percent from the same period last year to 2.3 trillion dong ($109.4 million).

THANH NIEN

-- Around 90 percent of shareholders at three domestic banks, Tin Nghia, De Nhat and Saigon, have agreed on the merger of the three, and the new lender would have a registered capital of 10.58 trillion dong ($504 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will visit Myanmar between December 19-21 and attend 4th Greater Mekong Summit.

-- Japan may sign more agreements for official development assistance projects capitalised at $1.2 billion, raising the total development aid to Vietnam this financial year to a record high of $2.4 billion, Ambassador Nguyen Phu Binh said.

NHAN DAN

-- Coffee companies in the key coffee growing province of Daklak plan to switch the coffee areas with low yields to growing cocoa, with a target to raise the province's cocoa area to 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) by 2015 from 4,000 hectares now.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Germany has pledged $372 million in official development assistance for Vietnam in the next two years, the German embassy said.

-- Vietnam is expected to earn $2.4 billion from coffee exports this year, a 58 percent jump from last year thanks to a surge in export prices, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association said.

TUOI TRE

-- Between 1,600-1,800 child abuse cases are found a year in Vietnam and the situation turns more complicated, the Health Ministry and the Education Ministry told a conference on Dec. 15.

-- A total of 15 people were hospitalised on Thursday after they were rescued from a fire at a building under construction in Hanoi. The building belongs to state utility Vietnam Electricity group. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)