HANOI Dec 19 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Total loans in Vietnam's economy at the end of October had risen 9.1 percent from the end of 2010 to 2,500 trillion dong ($119 billion), while deposits were up 8.4 percent at 2,800 trillion dong, a central bank report said.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam is unlikely to be able to keep inflation below 10 percent next year, from around 19 percent in 2011, economists said.

DAU TU

-- New banks must have total assets of at least 100 trillion dong to qualify for a licence, a central bank circular said.

-- Bad debt in banks totalled 85.3 trillion dong ($4.06 billion) at the end of October, a surge of 71 percent from the end of 2010, totaling 3.39 percent of all loans, central bank data showed.

LAO DONG

-- Asia Commercial Bank has approved a plan to use 1.88 trillion dong ($89.5 million) for the payment of dividends this year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung on Monday begins a three-day visit to Myanmar where he will attend the 4th Greater Mekong Sub-region summit.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Eight workers were killed in an accident at the construction site of Suoi Sap 1 hydropower plant in the northern province of Son La on Saturday.

-- Vietnam's footwear exports next year are forecast to rise 12 percent from an estimated $6.2 billion in 2011, said the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's state budget deficit this year is estimated to reach 111.5 trillion dong ($5.3 billion), or 4.9 percent of gross domestic product, the Finance Ministry said.

-- Vietnam's real estate market is likely to continue facing difficulties in the first half of next year, said Construction Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

DAU TU

-- Site clearance has been completed for the construction of the $1.7 billion Vung Ro oil refinery, which is expected to start in the second quarter of 2012, said Nguyen Chi Hieu, head of Phu Yen provincial planning and investment department. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)