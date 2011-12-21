HANOI Dec 21 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The consumer price index in Hanoi this month rose 0.61 percent from November, while the index in Ho Chi Minh City increased 0.73 percent, statistics departments of the cities said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The price of gold stood at 43.75 million dong ($2,082) per tael in Vietnam on Tuesday, or 2.5-3 million dong above international market prices, traders said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam is scheduled to slash 1,800 import taxes from Jan. 1, including cutting duties on rubber, seafood and textile products to zero percent, the Finance Ministry said.

-- The government should check inflation at 6-7 percent next year while targeting economic growth of 3-4 percent, and 5 percent at most, said Tran Dinh Thien, head of the Vietnam Economics Institute.

-- More than 2,500 real estate projects are being implemented nationwide on total land area of 104,000 hectares, the Construction Ministry said.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's population has now reached 88 million people, which is 17 million people below projections, and the country is facing a sex ratio imbalance of 111 boys for every 100 girls, health ministry figures showed.

THANH NIEN

-- Police in Ho Chi Minh City said they had seized about $500,000 in cash and imposed a fine of up to 100 million dong ($4,800) on a company for illegal foreign exchange transactions.

-- The World Bank said it would provide $4.2 billion in development aid for Vietnam between 2012-2016.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's paper consumption in 2012 is expected to rise about 10 percent from this year to 2.9 million tonnes, forcing the country to import 1.23 million tonnes of the product, the Industry and Trade Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)