FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Hoa Phat Group Co said its January-November
revenue reached 16.56 trilion dong ($787.8 million), or 95
percent of its annual plan, and the net profit was 1.25 trillion
dong, meeting 67 percent of the target for 2011.
THANH NIEN
-- Bad debt in Vietnam's banking sector is expected to rise
because companies are still facing many difficulties and their
business performance has fallen, Deputy Governor Tran Minh Tuan
of the State Bank of Vietnam said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The use of forged and stolen international payment cards
has increased sharply in Vietnam this year, bankers said.
NHAN DAN
-- Five Vietnamese people were detained early on Wednesday
for trafficking around 10 kg (22 lb) of marijuana into Vietnam's
central province of Nghe An from Laos.
HANOI MOI
-- Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corp said
it would produce 800,000 tonnes of urea this year, beating its
annual target for 2011 by 4 percent.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam and Myanmar have agreed to expand their trade
value to $500 million by 2015.
TUOI TRE
-- The Labour Ministry will inspect salary payments at state
utility group Vietnam Electricity after news reports quoted
audited results as showing high salary at the group, Minister
Pham Thi Hai Chuyen said.
