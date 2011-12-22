HANOI Dec 22 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hoa Phat Group Co said its January-November revenue reached 16.56 trilion dong ($787.8 million), or 95 percent of its annual plan, and the net profit was 1.25 trillion dong, meeting 67 percent of the target for 2011.

THANH NIEN

-- Bad debt in Vietnam's banking sector is expected to rise because companies are still facing many difficulties and their business performance has fallen, Deputy Governor Tran Minh Tuan of the State Bank of Vietnam said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The use of forged and stolen international payment cards has increased sharply in Vietnam this year, bankers said.

NHAN DAN

-- Five Vietnamese people were detained early on Wednesday for trafficking around 10 kg (22 lb) of marijuana into Vietnam's central province of Nghe An from Laos.

HANOI MOI

-- Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corp said it would produce 800,000 tonnes of urea this year, beating its annual target for 2011 by 4 percent.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam and Myanmar have agreed to expand their trade value to $500 million by 2015.

TUOI TRE

-- The Labour Ministry will inspect salary payments at state utility group Vietnam Electricity after news reports quoted audited results as showing high salary at the group, Minister Pham Thi Hai Chuyen said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)