FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Bankers suggested the central bank cap lending rates in 2012, such as at 17.5 percent per annum, to help enable business and production, they said at a conference in Danang on Monday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Petrovietnam Gas, which has a 70-percent share of the domestic market for its wholesale liquefied petroleum gas, said it planned to list shares on domestic markets in 2012. Its net profit this year rose 13 percent from 2010 to 6.04 trillion dong ($287.2 million).

-- BIDV, Vietnam's second biggest bank by assets, has signed a deal to lend $25 million to the construction of An Khanh 1 thermal power plant.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Price fluctuations and inflation have hit holiday bonuses paid by companies with foreign direct investment in Hanoi, an official with the municipal Labour Department said. The highest bonus this year eased to 60 million dong ($2,860) from 72.7 million dong in 2010.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- A Vietnamese flagged vessel owned by Vinalines Co and carrying 23 sailors went missing on Sunday while passing the Philippines en route to China from Indonesia, the Vietnam Maritime Rescue Centre said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's seafood exports this year rose 20 percent from 2010 to $6 billion, exceeding the annual target of $5.7 billion, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)