HANOI Dec 30 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Domestic revenues of the Vietnam Textiles and Garment Group are projected to rise 18-20 percent next year from 2011, following annual growth of 15 percent this year to 17.2 trillion dong ($818 million), the group said.

-- The government projects that 35 percent of the population will have bank accounts by 2015, according to a project on the promotion of the use of non-cash payment for the 2011-2015 period.

-- Sacombank said its 2011 gross profit would be 1 percent above its annual plan, reaching an estimated 2.73 trillion dong ($129.8 million).

LAO DONG

-- Hoang Anh Gia Lai said it had raised 500 billion dong ($23.8 million) through the sale of three-year dong-denominated bonds with a yield in the first year of 18 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Five people were killed in a gold mine accident in the northern province of Cao Bang on Tuesday, said Thang Trong Dung, chief administrator of the provincial People's Committee said.

HANOI MOI

-- Natural disasters in Vietnam killed 257 people and caused more than 10 trillion dong ($476 million) in property damage in 2011, the government's statistics office said.

TUOI TRE

-- The government said it has agreed to the merger of the three current airport authorities to form a unified Vietnam Airport Authority agency.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's telephone subscriptions this year rose 3.9 percent from 2010 to an estimated 133.1 million, 117.6 million of which are mobile phones, the General Statistics Office said. The number of Internet surfers jumped 22 percent to 32.6 million, it said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)