HANOI Jan 5 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The market capitalisation of the Hanoi Stock Exchange as of Dec. 30 had fallen 36.5 percent from a year earlier to 83.72 trillion dong ($3.98 billion), the exchange said.

-- Vietnam's loans for real estate in 2011 totalled 203.6 trillion dong ($9.7 billion), which was 31 trillion dong lower than in 2010. Among the real estate loans, long-term loans accounted for 80 percent, the Construction Ministry said.

-- Sacombank said it had bought back 100 million shares, or 9.31 percent of its registered capital.

-- The authorities granted trading accounts to 33 foreign investors in December, raising the total number at the end of 2011 to 15,569, the Vietnam Securities Depository center said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- The Phu My Urea Plant is scheduled to produce 800,000 tonnes of the fertiliser this year, while the Ca Mau plant would turn out 560,000 tonnes, jointly meeting nearly 70 percent of domestic urea demand this year.

TUOI TRE

-- About 2,500 chickens found to be infected with bird flu were killed in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, the provincial animal health department said.

THANH NIEN

-- The government has requested that the Ministry of Science and Technology inspect the quality of petrol and oil products following recent cases of motorcycles and cars exploding nationwide.

LAO DONG

-- Market watchdogs in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa said they had fined two Chinese dealers 15 million dong ($713.3) each for illegal seafood stockpiling, and confiscated 40 tonnes of fish.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)