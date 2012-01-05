HANOI Jan 5 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The market capitalisation of the Hanoi Stock Exchange as
of Dec. 30 had fallen 36.5 percent from a year earlier to 83.72
trillion dong ($3.98 billion), the exchange said.
-- Vietnam's loans for real estate in 2011 totalled 203.6
trillion dong ($9.7 billion), which was 31 trillion dong lower
than in 2010. Among the real estate loans, long-term loans
accounted for 80 percent, the Construction Ministry said.
-- Sacombank said it had bought back 100 million
shares, or 9.31 percent of its registered capital.
-- The authorities granted trading accounts to 33 foreign
investors in December, raising the total number at the end of
2011 to 15,569, the Vietnam Securities Depository center said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
NHAN DAN
-- The Phu My Urea Plant is scheduled to produce 800,000
tonnes of the fertiliser this year, while the Ca Mau plant would
turn out 560,000 tonnes, jointly meeting nearly 70 percent of
domestic urea demand this year.
TUOI TRE
-- About 2,500 chickens found to be infected with bird flu
were killed in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, the
provincial animal health department said.
THANH NIEN
-- The government has requested that the Ministry of Science
and Technology inspect the quality of petrol and oil products
following recent cases of motorcycles and cars exploding
nationwide.
LAO DONG
-- Market watchdogs in the south-central province of Khanh
Hoa said they had fined two Chinese dealers 15 million dong
($713.3) each for illegal seafood stockpiling, and confiscated
40 tonnes of fish.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)