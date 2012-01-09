HANOI Jan 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi-based partly-private lender Maritime Bank said it had raised its registered capital to 8 trillion dong ($380 million) as of Dec. 29, 2011, from 7 trillion dong previously.

-- State lender BIDV has secured central bank permission to raise its ownership in Lao Viet Joint Venture Bank to 65 percent from 50 percent, equivalent to an increase of $16.88 million.

DAU TU

-- Banks in Hanoi posted credit growth of 12.52 percent last year from 2010 while deposits rose only 1.65 percent to 808.29 trillion dong ($38.4 billion), 3.64 percent of which were bad debt.

LAO DONG

-- Stock marget regulators said they had decided to halt SME Securities Co's operation for one month starting on Jan. 7 due to its recent insolvency.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Controlling money supply this year will be a crucial part of the government's efforts to reach its annual target of keeping inflation below 10 percent this year, General Director Do Thuc of the government's General Statistics Office said.

-- Partly-private Ocean Bank has been in talks with a number of foreign investors about a sale of its shares, chairman Ha Van Tham said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State utility group Vietnam Electricity plans to invest about 75.57 trillion dong ($3.6 billion) this year, up 18.7 percent from 2011. Development aid would constitute $2 billion, and $1 billion would be from commercial loans.

-- State-owned Vietnam National Textile and Garment group said its gross revenue last year jumped 25 percent from 2010 to roughly 36 trillion dong ($1.71 billion).

DAU TU

-- The Transport Ministry has approved a $742 million project to build a tunnel under Ca pass linking the central provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa. Construction would start in the second quarter of this year and end in the second quarter of 2016.

TUOI TRE

-- State-owned Vietnam Rubber Group said it planted nearly 71,000 hectares (175,000 acres) of rubber last year, including nearly 42,000 hectares in Cambodia and 28,900 hectares in Laos. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)