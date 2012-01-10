HANOI Jan 10 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The State will have a monopoly over gold bar production and trading in gold materials, while recognising legal ownership of individuals and organisations, but it will restrict the use of the metal for payments, the central bank said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy product maker, said its 2011 revenue jumped 37 percent from the previous year to more than $1 billion.

-- Partly private Bao Viet Bank will issue 165 million new shares to existing shareholders, the State Securities Commission said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Viettel, a telecommunications firm run by the military, reported that its revenue rose 28 percent last year from 2010 to 117 trillion dong ($5.6 billion) and it had a gross profit of nearly $1 billion.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's economy could post annual growth of at least 5.2 percent this year and at most 6.3 percent based on three development scenarios discussed at a National Financial Supervisory Committee meeting on Monday. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)