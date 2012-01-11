HANOI Jan 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vincom Joint Stock Co said it will raise its registered capital to 5.49 trillion dong ($261 million) from 3.9 trillion dong.

-- Some banks have breached the 14 percent deposit rate cap recently, raising rates to 19-20 percent, Vice Chairman Le Xuan Nghia of the National Financial Supervisory Committee said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Partly private Vietcombank said Mizuho Corporate Bank owns 15 percent in it after a share sale last year, while the state, represented by the State Bank of Vietnam, has 77.11 percent. Other small foreign investors had a combined 3.1 percent of Vietcombank as at Oct. 20, 2011.

THANH NIEN

-- Bank loans in Ho Chi Minh City last year rose 6.3 percent to 753.76 trillion dong ($35.9 billion), the central bank said.

DAU TU

-- The central bank has started investigating a bank rate race as commercial banks have strived to raise funds through offering high deposit rates in recent weeks.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries, or Vinacomin, is targeting coal sales this year of around 45.5 million tonnes, up from 44.5 million in 2011. Domestic consumption is expected to be 31-32 million and 13.5-14.5 million would be exported, it said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam-Russia oil venture Vietsovpetro said its revenue from oil sales last year jumped 42.7 percent to $5.61 billion.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam-Russia oil and gas venture Vietsovpetro said it produced 6.4 million tonnes, or nearly 129,000 barrels per day, of crude oil last year, 1.4 percent above its annual target.

-- A total of 52 percent of the $9 billion in overseas remittances last year was invested in real estate, the National Financial Supervisory Committee said.

DAU TU

-- The central highland province of Daklak exported 311,096 tonnes of coffee in the 2010/2011 crop year, a fall of 12.8 percent from the previous year, the provincial authority said. Daklak is Vietnam's top coffee growing province. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)