FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam expects to raise 25 trillion dong ($1.19 billion) via government bonds in the first quarter of this year, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

LAO DONG

-- BIDV, Vietnam's second largest lender, said its bad debt last year stood at 2.57 percent of its loans, while total assets rose 10 percent from 2010 to an estimated 421 trillion dong ($20.02 billion).

DAU TU

-- If inflation can be kept this year at around 9 percent, the dong lending rate could be lowered to 15-16 percent, or 4 percentage points lower than current rates, said Vu Viet Ngoan, head of the National Financial Supervisory Committee.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Bao Viet Insurance Corp has projected its 2012 gross profit will rise to 462 billion dong ($22 million), up 2.7 percent from 2011, a year during which it retained its leading position in Vietnam's non-life insurance market.

-- Vietnamese banks had issued around 40 million bank cards by the end of 2011, up sharply from 5 million in 2006.

LAO DONG

-- Sabeco, Vietnam's largest brewer, said its 2011 beer sales rose 10 percent from the previous year to 1.2 billion litres.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam plans annual output of 1.2 million tonnes pf unprocessed tea, or 240,000 tonnes of dried tea, by 2015, of which it would export 200,000 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said.

DAU TU

-- The central bank has allowed 17 companies to import a combined 1.989 tonnes of gold for domestic production of gold jewellery and for local consumption so far this year. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)