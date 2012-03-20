HANOI, March 20 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- Ho Chi Minh City's consumer price index this month rose
0.12 percent from February, the city's statistics department
said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The government will not impose a value added tax on stock
investment, foreign currency trading and land ownership right
transfers, the Finance Ministry said in a circular.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
NHAN DAN
-- Domestic processing capacity for soluble coffee now
totals 80,000 tonnes per year, but the industry only uses about
30,000 tonnes of beans annually, less than 3 percent of the
country's coffee output.
TUOU TRE
-- The Ministry of Information and Communications has agreed
to merge two leading mobile phone operators, Vinaphone and
MofiFone, as part of a plan to restructure the state-owned
Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT) group, said VNPT
Deputy General Director Lam Hoang Vinh.
