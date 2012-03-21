HANOI, March 21 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- The central bank has been selling short-term bills via
open market operations since March 15, taking back about 7.7
trillion dong (nearly $370 million) and pointing to improved
liquidity at commercial banks.
DAU TU
-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Dong A Bank has secured permission
to issue 50 million new shares to existing shareholders as part
of a plan to raise the lender's registered capital to 5 trillion
dong ($240.4 million) from 4.5 trillion dong now, before
increasing it to 6 trillion dong by year-end.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Concern for the safety of about 20,000 people living near
the Tranh River Hydropower Plant, in the central province of
Quang Nam, is mounting because of cracks in the plant's dam,
local officials said.
-- Chile President Sebastian Pinera began a five-day visit
to Vietnam on Wednesday.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
-- Deputy Information and Communications Minister Le Nam
Thang has dismissed as inaccurate media reports about a merger
between Vinaphone and MobiFone, saying the ministry has yet to
draw up a final restructuring plan for state-owned Vietnam Posts
and Telecommunications group (VNPT) for submission to the
government.
THANH NIEN
-- Twenty-one Vietnamese fishermen on two ships working near
the Paracels Islands on March 3 have been detained by China,
according to the People's Committee of the island district of Ly
Son, off the central province of Quang Ngai.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)