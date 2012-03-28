HANOI, March 28 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Military Bank said it would provide 10 trillion dong ($479.73 million) in soft loans to exporters.

- A central bank circular said the State Bank of Vietnam will recapitalise weak banks that are insolvent and that may threaten the security of the banking system through a special mechanism.

DAU TU

- Vietcombank said it would try and limit bad debts to 2.8 percent of loans this year, higher than last year's rate of 2.03 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam will use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes only and ensure nuclear safety and security, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told a summit in Seoul on Tuesday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's unemployment rate stood at 2.6 percent in 2011, with most unemployed people in urban areas, said Nguyen Thi Hai Van, deputy head of the Labour Ministry's Employment Department.

- Vietnam's rice shipments in the second quarter would reach 1.5 million-2 million tonnes, up from 1 million tonnes in the first quarter. That could bring the total volume in the first half of 2012 to 3 million tonnes, Chairman Truong Thanh Phong of the Vietnam Food Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)