HANOI, March 30 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Bao Viet said its 2011 consolidated gross profit rose 17.31 percent from a year earlier to 1.52 trillion dong ($73 million).

LAO DONG

-- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it has halted operations of three securities brokerages, including Truong Son Securities Co, Dong Duong Securities Co and Hanoi Securities Co.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Petrovietnam Construction Co said it has raised the registered capital to 4 trillion dong ($192.3 million) via issuing 110 million shares to its parent company, state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, and another 40 million shares to other shareholders.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Some gas distributors said they may cut prices of each 12-kg cylinder by 50,000 dong ($2.4) next month if international prices stand at around $1,020 per tonne.

($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)