HANOI, April 3 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- FPT Corp, a leading software maker in Vietnam, said it would pay a 20 percent dividend in cash and another 25 percent via shares in the second quarter of this year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The Transport Ministry is seeking public opinions on draft safety regulations for vessels providing tourists with accommodation and food.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Manufacturing industry inventories in the first quarter jumped between 34.9 percent and 87.2 percent from a year earlier, with stockpiles rising the most in vegetable processing fertilisers and steel production, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.

THANH NIEN

- Border patrol forces said they have found three opium fields on an area of 1,600 square metres in a commune in the central province of Nghe An during their fourth crackdown since 2011. In the previous operations soldiers found and destroyed a total of 1.3 hectares of opium in the province. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)