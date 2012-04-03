British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
HANOI, April 3 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- FPT Corp, a leading software maker in Vietnam, said it would pay a 20 percent dividend in cash and another 25 percent via shares in the second quarter of this year.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The Transport Ministry is seeking public opinions on draft safety regulations for vessels providing tourists with accommodation and food.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Manufacturing industry inventories in the first quarter jumped between 34.9 percent and 87.2 percent from a year earlier, with stockpiles rising the most in vegetable processing fertilisers and steel production, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.
THANH NIEN
- Border patrol forces said they have found three opium fields on an area of 1,600 square metres in a commune in the central province of Nghe An during their fourth crackdown since 2011. In the previous operations soldiers found and destroyed a total of 1.3 hectares of opium in the province. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.