HANOI, April 4 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank has received permission to list an additional 270 million new shares on Wednesday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp has received shareholder approval to issue 557 billion dong ($26.8 million) worth of convertible bonds to raise funds for investment projects.

DAU TU

- Outstanding loans in Vietnam's banking system as of March 20 were down 2.13 percent from the end of 2011, while money supply rose 1.44 percent in the same period, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- One person has been killed and three remain missing since a tropical storm landed in southern provinces over the weekend, destroying or damaging nearly 5,000 homes, the government floods and storm committee said.

LAO DONG

- Nearly 6,000 companies registered to close or suspend operations in Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter, city data shows.

TUOI TRE

- The European Union said it has completed preparatory work to begin talks with Vietnam for a bilateral free trade agreement.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Domestic companies bought more than 500,000 tonnes of milled rice in the second half of March, more than half of their target in a stockpiling plan, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Thanh Bien said. The purchase is scheduled to end on April 15.

- Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth in the first quarter slowed to 7.4 percent, from 10.3 percent in the same period last year, city data showed. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)