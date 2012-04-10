HANOI, April 10 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Ho Chi Minh City Securities Co had a 7.82 percent share of the stock broking service market in the first quarter, VNDirect Securities came the second and VietinBank Securities the third, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Vietnam has indisputable sovereignty over the Paracels, demanding China stop a scheme to take tourists to the archipelago and avoid complicating further the East Sea situation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.

TUOI TRE

- The Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association has sought Agriculture Ministry permission to export 250,000 tonnes of sugar to reduce inventory, estimated at more than 380,000 tonnes at the end of March, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Long said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam said its gross revenue in the first quarter rose 25.3 percent from a year earlier to 189.4 trillion dong ($9.1 billion). (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)