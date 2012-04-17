HANOI, April 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Poor public awareness about prevention of hand-foot-mouth disease as well as a lack of basic equipment and inappropriate medical care have led to an outbreak in the Mekong Delta, with several thousands cases reported so far this year in the region.

NHAN DAN

- Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai has requested that the Industry and Trade Ministry oversee the issuing of rice export licenses to ensure there are no more than 100 exporters in the country.

HANOI MOI

- More than 200 workers suffered from food poisoning in the southern province of Tien Giang after eating lunch at their company on Monday, doctors said.

LAO DONG

- The Long An provincial chapter of the Fatherland Front will review Dang Thi Hoang Yen's status as a National Assembly delegate on Tuesday, in light of the fact that her biography did not mention her membership in the Communist Party and that her husband has been on a warrant list by the Police Ministry.

- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will attend the fourth Mekong-Japan summit in Tokyo between April 20-24, the Foreign Ministry said.

TUOI TRE

- The Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association has proposed 12 measures to help the sector recover, including cutting lending rates to 14-16 percent and reducing corporate income tax to 18-20 percent from 25 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's steel inventory at the end of March dropped 31 percent from a year ago to 250,000 tonnes thanks to a sharp rise in consumption last month, the Vietnam Steel Association said.

- Vietnam's imports of petroleum products in the first quarter fell nearly half from a year earlier due to stagnating domestic production, the Industry and Trade Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)